A brilliant and devastating portrait of Marilyn Monroe

Capitec leads stocks lower in its biggest one-day fall since March 2020
This production embraces the exaltation, brutality and disillusioning catharsis originally intended
The state-owned power utility is battling a barrage of unit breakdowns at its coal-fired fleet
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
Struggling Cell C says it has a number of new partnerships in the pipeline following a deal struck with Capitec earlier this week
The poorest 10% of SA households are trying to survive on R920 a month, according to the latest FinTech Short-term Credit Impact index
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Deripaska accused of several crimes including violating sanctions imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine
Coach says Broos should reach out directly for a meeting as PSL colleagues would respond
Andrew Dominik’s adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’s ‘Blonde’ translates as a grim, depressing and tragic anti-fairytale, writes Tymon Smith
If you want to know about the biographical facts of the life of Marilyn Monroe you can read one of the dozens of biographies written about the actress since her death in 1962 or watch one of the many lurid, conspiracy theory-tinged documentaries about her life and death and how the “Kennedys did it”, on the Discovery Channel and elsewhere. You can also enjoy the very good fictionalised biographical film My Week With Marilyn starring the excellent Michelle Williams.
If you want to see how Marilyn Monroe, the star into whom Norma Jean Baker was transformed by Hollywood, became a mythic and symbolic canvas for the projection of mostly male American desire you can read Norman Mailer’s maddeningly egocentric, sometimes uncomfortably misogynist but often brilliant 1973 pictorial essay. If you want a more sensitive take in the battle of the sexes there is feminist icon Gloria Steinem’s angry 1986 rebuttal to Mailer, Marilyn: Norma Jean...
A brilliant and devastating portrait of Marilyn Monroe
