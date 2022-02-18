Life / Arts & Entertainment Setting the visual historical record straight with Summer of Soul Apple TV+ documentary earns a place in the pop culture history of 1969 B L Premium

The year 1969 has become a totemic moment in the history of American pop culture. It was the final year of a decade that had perhaps seen more social, cultural and political upheavals and tumult than any before or since.

In the much mythologised, analysed and extensively written about history of that era and its final year in particular, the swift descent of the utopian idealism of the free-love hippy era into the dark selfish narcissism of the 1970s and ’80s is often illustrated by two free rock concerts that had very different results...