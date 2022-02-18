Setting the visual historical record straight with Summer of Soul
Apple TV+ documentary earns a place in the pop culture history of 1969
18 February 2022 - 05:00
The year 1969 has become a totemic moment in the history of American pop culture. It was the final year of a decade that had perhaps seen more social, cultural and political upheavals and tumult than any before or since.
In the much mythologised, analysed and extensively written about history of that era and its final year in particular, the swift descent of the utopian idealism of the free-love hippy era into the dark selfish narcissism of the 1970s and ’80s is often illustrated by two free rock concerts that had very different results...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now