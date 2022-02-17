News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Tamboerskloof plots from R10m

17 February 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Tamboerskloof, Cape Town

PRICE: Plots from R10m (including VAT)

WHO: Seeff Developments

Located on the upper slopes of Lion’s Head, with unrivalled ocean, city and Table Mountain views, The Ridge Estate is a new development that has 25 residential plots in a gated community amid indigenous landscaping with a 3m planting corridor between plots. Buyers can design their homes according to architectural guidelines or select from a pre-designed plan.

WHERE: Simbithi Eco Estate, Ballito

PRICE: R17.9m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Set within the Simbithi golf estate, this free-standing home on a 1,823m² plot has 601m² under roof, with sea views from the living area downstairs and four en suite bedrooms upstairs.

Additional features include a small office space, a sprawling patio and pool area, staff accommodation and three garages. There is also a pyjama lounge upstairs.

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R60m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This furnished villa on a mountainside has views across the Constantia valley and beyond to Table Mountain. It operates as a private retreat at present, but is also an ideal family home. There are seven spacious bedroom suites, various living areas as well as a separate entertainment area, a feature bar and a wrap-around terrace, sauna and massage room.

HOT PROPERTY: French-inspired Sandhurst chateau

This French-inspired chateau has four well-proportioned en suite bedrooms, multiple reception rooms, a study, upstairs pyjama lounge, gym, wine ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Designer R19.5m Westcliff home

Perched on the crest of the Westcliff ridge, this secluded Michael Scholes-designed home incorporates glass, rock, stone and copper to blend in ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R28.75m Dainfern Valley designer home

This Balinese-inspired designer home is set in an estate with river and parkland views and is on the market for R28.75m
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
