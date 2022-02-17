HOT PROPERTY: Tamboerskloof plots from R10m
WHERE: Tamboerskloof, Cape Town
PRICE: Plots from R10m (including VAT)
WHO: Seeff Developments
Located on the upper slopes of Lion’s Head, with unrivalled ocean, city and Table Mountain views, The Ridge Estate is a new development that has 25 residential plots in a gated community amid indigenous landscaping with a 3m planting corridor between plots. Buyers can design their homes according to architectural guidelines or select from a pre-designed plan.
WHERE: Simbithi Eco Estate, Ballito
PRICE: R17.9m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Set within the Simbithi golf estate, this free-standing home on a 1,823m² plot has 601m² under roof, with sea views from the living area downstairs and four en suite bedrooms upstairs.
Additional features include a small office space, a sprawling patio and pool area, staff accommodation and three garages. There is also a pyjama lounge upstairs.
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R60m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This furnished villa on a mountainside has views across the Constantia valley and beyond to Table Mountain. It operates as a private retreat at present, but is also an ideal family home. There are seven spacious bedroom suites, various living areas as well as a separate entertainment area, a feature bar and a wrap-around terrace, sauna and massage room.
