News & Fox / Digital Samsung takes on the iPad Along with its usual smartphones, the South Korean giant is taking on Apple in its latest push in the premium tablet market

Easily the most impressive part of the launch of Samsung’s new high-end smartphones wasn’t a smartphone. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is Samsung’s clear attempt to take on Apple’s iPad Pro range.These iPads are the latest iteration of the tablet Steve Jobs unveiled a decade ago. They are powerful computers in their own right and have created a previously unknown product category.For the first few years, tablets were a companion device. But as mobile processors became more powerful and computing evolved towards a touchscreen as a primary interface, they became fully fledged computers in their own right. Add a stylus and the iPad Pro or Microsoft’s brilliant Surface range are that much more useful.Many artists and designers have adopted this digital format of creativity. Styluses — Wacom’s clever Bamboo stylus is an example — are readily available as input devices.The combination of tablet and stylus is the closest digital version of paper and pen we’ve achieved — and it’s pretty impressiv...