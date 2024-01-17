Dean McCoubrey, who has started and run a number of other businesses, says the platform is an attempt to teach children about “media, smart devices, online safety ... how can we help children to navigate the 2020s and into the 2030s while maximising their potential?”
He says the primary aim is to assist children in navigating the complexities of online life through an ecosystem of relatable training. The focus is on pop culture topics, combined with adult support, where parents and teachers are made aware of the reality of social media for young people. The platform also offers advice and updates on trends such as artificial intelligence.
The platform currently works through a number of schools in SA. It also has an international presence, which McCoubrey sees as an important path in the growth of MySociaLife.
Topics for discussion include the history of MySociaLife; its business model and plans growth; and an analysis of issues affecting young people online.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Making online spaces healthier for young people
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dean McCoubrey, founder of MySociaLife, to discuss ways in which teens and preteens can better navigate life in a digital world
MySociaLife is an online platform that aims to educate teens, preteens, teachers, parents, clinical psychologists, and school counsellors about having healthy online experiences for young people.
