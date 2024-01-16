The group consists of two divisions: a merchant and consumer segment. The consumer unit focuses on products such as unsecured credit, transactional banking, micro-insurance and value-added services through the EasyPay platform.
Phakathi says the recent announcement that the social relief of distress grant would be extended to the end of March 2025 has been welcomed as a significant lifeline for SA’s most vulnerable communities. However, there needs to be a strong emphasis on supporting these communities to have access to formal financial services.
Centring on financial inclusion, Phakathi discusses EasyPay’s strategy to offer access to financial services for this underserved segment, while capturing greater market share.
Topics of discussion include: financial inclusion; EasyPay’s plan to capture market share in the traditionally unbanked market; and the wider fintech landscape in SA.
PODCAST | EasyPay Everywhere’s financial inclusion strategy
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Simphiwe Phakathi, executive head of sales and distribution at EasyPay Everywhere
Increasing digital payments is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Simphiwe Phakathi, executive head of sales and distribution at EasyPay Everywhere.
EasyPay, whose customers are primarily grant recipients, is a unit of listed fintech group Lesaka.
Join the discussion:
