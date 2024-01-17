The Apple logo is seen at an Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France. File photo: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
Apple ended Samsung Electronics’ 12-year run as the largest seller of smartphones in the world, after commanding a 20% market share in 2023, according to a report from International Data Corp.
Samsung ended the year with a 19.4% share, followed by China’s Xiaomi, Oppo and Transsion, preliminary data from IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker showed.
The change in ranking comes after a tough year in which consumers had gone slow on smartphone upgrades and chose cheaper handsets due to high inflation and economic uncertainties. A slower-than-expected recovery in China, the world’s largest smartphone market, also weighed on sales.
Apple and Transsion, which sells Tecno, Infinix and itel brands, were the only two of the top five smartphone vendors to record sales growth 2023, even though the overall market declined 3.2% to 1.17-billion units and hit a decade low.
“While we saw some strong growth from low-end Android players like Transsion and Xiaomi in the second half of 2023, stemming from rapid growth in emerging markets, the biggest winner is clearly Apple,” said Nabila Popal, research director at IDC’s Worldwide Tracker team.
Phone shipments from Samsung were down 13.6%, while iPhone shipments were up 3.7% in 2023, according to IDC data.
Samsung focused on the mid- to high-end segment for profitability but lost share in the low-end segment, said Amber Liu of research firm Canalys.
Apple, however, is facing pressure in China from a resurgent Huawei as well as from budget Chinese brands. The iPhone maker is offering discounts of as much as 5% on some models in the country to attract customers.
Microsoft on Friday overtook Apple as the world’s most valuable public company, as Wall Street grew more concerned over demand for its iPhones and other high-end gadgets.
Apple sells more smartphones than Samsung
Slow year for upgrades and stuttering recovery in China push iPhone maker in front for first time in 12 years
Samsung flags worse-than-expected drop in profit
Digital payments set to continue battle against cash
Apple iPhone sales in China fall 30% in first week of 2024 despite aggressive model discounting
