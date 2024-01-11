Business

PODCAST | The case for cheaper smart-device access in Africa

Host Mudiwa Gavaza and Caroline Mbugua, head of state commendation and the GSMA’s director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa, discuss internet access for the masses

11 January 2024 - 06:00
Picture: 123RF/NENETUS/FILE PHOTO
Increasing internet use through more affordable smart devices is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Caroline Mbugua, head of state commendation and GSMA director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa.

In a new report detailing the connectivity gap on the African continent, the GSMA says the continent’s telecom operators have done much to expand their networks, but much of that infrastructure is yet to be fully used because many would be consumers simply cannot afford devices with which to connect to the internet.

Mbugua says various interventions and reforms are needed to bring prices down and encourage greater use of smart devices in Africa.

Topics of discussion include findings from the GSMAs recent report, device affordability in Africa, and solutions for making smart devices more accessible. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

