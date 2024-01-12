National

PODCAST | Talking about the Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill

Mudiwa Gavaza spoke to Ettiene Retief, chair of the SA Institute of Professional Accountants’ national tax and SARS committee

12 January 2024 - 15:44
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
The proposed Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill and its enforcement is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ettiene Retief, chair of the SA Institute of Professional Accountants’ (Saipa’s) national tax and SARS committee.

Listen to the conversation:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

In 2023, finance minister Enoch Godongwana outlined the government's commitment to addressing deficiencies identified by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), by early 2025. 

SA was placed on the FATF’s greylist in early 2023, mainly due to concerns regarding tax evasion and money laundering. South Africans are keenly aware of the pervasiveness of financial crime throughout the public and private sectors.

Retief explains how various government agencies are taking steps to improve the country’s financial transparency and accountability, to address these concerns.

Topics of discussion include proposals in the new bill; the history of SA’s greylisting; and ways in which the government could work to enforce the laws. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

