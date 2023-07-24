Southern Africa worst performer in the region, says AfDB report
SA’s GDP growth slowed markedly to about 2%, dragging down the average for the subregion, on top of global economic factors
The African Development Bank (AfDB) released its Southern Africa regional economic outlook report showing the continued underperformance by the region in comparison to other African subregions, as SA — the region’s largest economy and trading partner — continues to hinder growth performance.
Speaking on a webinar on Monday, AfDB lead economist for Southern Africa George Kararach said not only does the region face external shocks including more persistent global inflation that could prompt significantly stricter monetary policy tightening with substantial spillovers effect, but also that the lingering political and structural issues in SA will continue to subdue regional performance...
