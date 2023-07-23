ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: What to watch for in regional and global outlooks
The AfDB will launch the Southern Africa regional economic outlook report on Monday
23 July 2023 - 15:54
Kicking off the week is the launch of the African Development Bank Group’s (AfDB’s) 2023 Southern Africa Economic Outlook on Monday.
The report will explore the potential role of the private sector in financing the region’s climate action and green growth ambitions. It will also highlight the potential role of Southern Africa’s vast and untapped natural capital in bridging the climate finance gap and accelerating the transition to green growth...
