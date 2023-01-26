Africa should aim to end food imports, says Senegal president

Investors also buoyed by news that the US economy is in better shape than expected
The identification and validation of alternative energy sources is a wonderful practical research opportunity for our universities
Top scientist reassures that there is no sign of a new wave of infections
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
US treasury secretary is on the third leg of her trip across Africa aimed at expanding US economic ties and countering China’s influence
Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby has forecast a 7.8% increase in sales this year, but said that could be higher were it not for SA’s energy crisis, unemployment, crime, rising interest rates and a moribund ...
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
A more market-driven currency may help Pakistan win much-needed loans from the IMF
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Almost 40 percent of the juror votes highlighted the high contestation in the compact family and midsize categories
Dakar — Africa must produce more food instead of relying on imports and aid, Senegalese President Macky Sall told leaders gathered in the West African nation's capital for a summit.
The continent is facing its worst food shortages ever, with more than one in five Africans — a record 278-million people — facing hunger, according to UN estimates.
Heavy debt burdens from the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which raised prices of fuel, grain and edible oils and diverted aid, have added to long-term causes of food insecurity such as climate change, mismanagement and conflict, experts say.
“Africa needs to learn to feed itself and contribute to feeding the world,” said Sall, who is also chair of the AU.
“We have the potential, with around 60% of arable land here that is not exploited,” he said on Wednesday. “It is paradoxical that we still need to import the essentials of what we need.”
Over the next three days of the summit, leaders will present their national priorities on food security to development banks and other international partners including the US, the EU and Britain.
The meeting is meant to mobilise political commitment, development partner support and private sector investment to increase food production in Africa, said the African Development Bank (AfDB), which is backing the summit.
“It is time for Africa to feed Africa,” said AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina, who said African countries spend about $70bn annually on food imports.
The bank will commit $10bn over the next five years to support development in food and agriculture, he said.
Sall urged countries to adhere to the 2003 Maputo declaration on agriculture, which calls on African states to allocate 10% of their national budgets to agricultural development.
While Senegal allocates about 12%, some countries are yet to meet the target, he said.
He also said countries must support smallholder farmers who make up the bulk of producers on the continent. Women and youth in particular need more access to finance and land, said Sall.
The US has made food security a priority as it reasserts its presence on the continent, seeking to counter the influence of Russia and China.
The US and the AU last month signed a strategic food security initiative at US President Joe Biden’s African Leaders Summit. Among other things it will help African countries access fertiliser, which is becoming scarcer and more expensive.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Africa should aim to end food imports, says Senegal president
The continent has the potential to feed itself, with about 60% of arable land not exploited, says Macky Sall
Dakar — Africa must produce more food instead of relying on imports and aid, Senegalese President Macky Sall told leaders gathered in the West African nation's capital for a summit.
The continent is facing its worst food shortages ever, with more than one in five Africans — a record 278-million people — facing hunger, according to UN estimates.
Heavy debt burdens from the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which raised prices of fuel, grain and edible oils and diverted aid, have added to long-term causes of food insecurity such as climate change, mismanagement and conflict, experts say.
“Africa needs to learn to feed itself and contribute to feeding the world,” said Sall, who is also chair of the AU.
“We have the potential, with around 60% of arable land here that is not exploited,” he said on Wednesday. “It is paradoxical that we still need to import the essentials of what we need.”
Over the next three days of the summit, leaders will present their national priorities on food security to development banks and other international partners including the US, the EU and Britain.
The meeting is meant to mobilise political commitment, development partner support and private sector investment to increase food production in Africa, said the African Development Bank (AfDB), which is backing the summit.
“It is time for Africa to feed Africa,” said AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina, who said African countries spend about $70bn annually on food imports.
The bank will commit $10bn over the next five years to support development in food and agriculture, he said.
Sall urged countries to adhere to the 2003 Maputo declaration on agriculture, which calls on African states to allocate 10% of their national budgets to agricultural development.
While Senegal allocates about 12%, some countries are yet to meet the target, he said.
He also said countries must support smallholder farmers who make up the bulk of producers on the continent. Women and youth in particular need more access to finance and land, said Sall.
The US has made food security a priority as it reasserts its presence on the continent, seeking to counter the influence of Russia and China.
The US and the AU last month signed a strategic food security initiative at US President Joe Biden’s African Leaders Summit. Among other things it will help African countries access fertiliser, which is becoming scarcer and more expensive.
Reuters
Climate change ‘the biggest risk for Africa’s food supply’
Nepalese project boosts local crops over food security and climate change
This is how load-shedding is destroying SA’s food supply
Europe needs to import more sugar as prices squeeze food producers
Malawi gets IMF food-shock loan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Agoa shows US has successfully courted Africa
NEWS ANALYSIS: Scramble for Africa hots up as Lavrov and Yellen join procession ...
Biden backs AU joining the G20 as permanent member
STEVEN KUO: China’s opening bodes well for SA and the world
Africa could produce €1-trillion worth of green hydrogen a year by 2035, study ...
Biden plans Africa trip as a follow-up to summit
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Algeria becomes next country to apply for Brics membership
ELLIOT REFSON: How Africa’s strong bonds with Jersey can help in sourcing ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.