Africa should aim to end food imports, says Senegal president

The continent has the potential to feed itself, with about 60% of arable land not exploited, says Macky Sall

26 January 2023 - 17:55 Bate Felix
Senegal President Macky Sall gives a speech at the Dakar summit under the theme ‘Feed Africa’, in Dakar, Senegal, January 25 2023. Picture: NGOUDA DIONE/REUTERS
Dakar — Africa must produce more food instead of relying on imports and aid, Senegalese President Macky Sall told leaders gathered in the West African nation's capital for a summit.

The continent is facing its worst food shortages ever, with more than one in five Africans — a record 278-million people — facing hunger, according to UN estimates.

Heavy debt burdens from the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which raised prices of fuel, grain and edible oils and diverted aid, have added to long-term causes of food insecurity such as climate change, mismanagement and conflict, experts say.

“Africa needs to learn to feed itself and contribute to feeding the world,” said Sall, who is also chair of the AU.

“We have the potential, with around 60% of arable land here that is not exploited,” he said on Wednesday. “It is paradoxical that we still need to import the essentials of what we need.”

Over the next three days of the summit, leaders will present their national priorities on food security to development banks and other international partners including the US, the EU and Britain.

The meeting is meant to mobilise political commitment, development partner support and private sector investment to increase food production in Africa, said the African Development Bank (AfDB), which is backing the summit.

“It is time for Africa to feed Africa,” said AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina, who said African countries spend about $70bn annually on food imports.

The bank will commit $10bn over the next five years to support development in food and agriculture, he said.

Sall urged countries to adhere to the 2003 Maputo declaration on agriculture, which calls on African states to allocate 10% of their national budgets to agricultural development.

While Senegal allocates about 12%, some countries are yet to meet the target, he said.

He also said countries must support smallholder farmers who make up the bulk of producers on the continent. Women and youth in particular need more access to finance and land, said Sall.

The US has made food security a priority as it reasserts its presence on the continent, seeking to counter the influence of Russia and China.

The US and the AU last month signed a strategic food security initiative at US President Joe Biden’s African Leaders Summit. Among other things it will help African countries access fertiliser, which is becoming scarcer and more expensive.

