Foundation seeks to improve vaccines manufacturing capacity to Africa

Development bank-backed institution will serve as an intermediary connecting technology suppliers with companies

22 May 2023 - 19:41 Thuletho Zwane

The African Development Bank (AfDB) on Monday launched the African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation, an independent institution that will help improve Africa’s access to technologies for making medicines, vaccines and other pharmaceutical products.

 The foundation will work as a technological intermediary connecting technology suppliers with companies and will act as a deal maker for the private sector, assisting in negotiations over critical technologies required for production and innovation...

