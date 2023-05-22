Foundation seeks to improve vaccines manufacturing capacity to Africa

The JSE was slightly weaker amid mixed global peers
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s powers allocated by the president have still not been made public
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Group has installed about 24,000 solar panels on its buildings
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Development bank-backed institution will serve as an intermediary connecting technology suppliers with companies
Coach José Riveiro may well emerge at season’s end with more trophies than the Sundowns juggernaut
The 312 PB joins a list of Ferraris to sell for princely sums in recent times
The African Development Bank (AfDB) on Monday launched the African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation, an independent institution that will help improve Africa’s access to technologies for making medicines, vaccines and other pharmaceutical products.
The foundation will work as a technological intermediary connecting technology suppliers with companies and will act as a deal maker for the private sector, assisting in negotiations over critical technologies required for production and innovation...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Foundation seeks to improve vaccines manufacturing capacity to Africa
Development bank-backed institution will serve as an intermediary connecting technology suppliers with companies
The African Development Bank (AfDB) on Monday launched the African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation, an independent institution that will help improve Africa’s access to technologies for making medicines, vaccines and other pharmaceutical products.
The foundation will work as a technological intermediary connecting technology suppliers with companies and will act as a deal maker for the private sector, assisting in negotiations over critical technologies required for production and innovation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.