WATCH: Climate change: hot topic at AfDB meetings

Business Day TV talks to Business Day economics writer Thuletho Zwane

23 May 2023 - 16:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SARAYUTSY
Picture: 123RF/SARAYUTSY

As we journey towards net-zero emissions by 2050, climate change tops the agenda at the annual African Development Bank (AfDB) meetings.

Business Day economics writer Thuletho Zwane is attending the meetings in Egypt and Business Day TV caught up with her for more detail on this year’s event.

