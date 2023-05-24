Economy

SA drags down regional growth, AfDB report says

The projected sharp decline in 2023 largely reflects continued growth weakness in SA, the region’s largest economy and trading partner

BL Premium
24 May 2023 - 14:46

SA will once again drag down regional growth as the country continues to grapple with the impact of high interest rates and persistent power outages, an African economic report shows. 

The African Development Bank (AfDB) released its 2023 Africa Economic Outlook report at its annual meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Wednesday. The flagship report showed while growth in Africa is projected to stabilise at 4.1% in 2023—24, higher than the estimated 3.8% in 2022, growth in Southern Africa is projected to decelerate by 1.1 percentage points, from an estimated 2.7% in 2022 to 1.6% in 2023. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.