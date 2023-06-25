Companies / Transport & Tourism

Motus CEO Osman Arbee warns against SA’s ‘bad friendships’ in Russia storm

The group plans to lift its international profits amid tension over SA’s perceived alignment with Russia

25 June 2023 - 18:05 Michelle Gumede

Osman Arbee, CEO of automotive firm Motus, has raised concern about SA’s hosting of the Brics summit and the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin attending. 

Arbee told analysts and bankers at the Motus investor day last week that the Brics summit SA is due to host in August would be better off accommodated in China, saying SA’s perceived alignment with Russia was a problem...

