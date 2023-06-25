Motus CEO Osman Arbee warns against SA’s ‘bad friendships’ in Russia storm

Weak global data, rate hikes and inflation worries made it an ‘ugly week’ for stocks
The lack of popular indignation over a revolt during an enemy counteroffensive shows that Russia’s heart isn’t with Putin and his war against Ukraine
Johannesburg high court rules that SK Enterprise ‘took the law into their own hands’ in disconnection without a court order
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Counters such as Amplats and Implats lost almost a fifth of their market value last week
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Mitsotakis and his conservative New Democracy party win by a landslide on ticket of broad reforms
Coach Eddie Jones says it is one of the hardest team selections he has had to make
The latest journey is a 30,000km drive to 22 national parks across 12 African countries
Osman Arbee, CEO of automotive firm Motus, has raised concern about SA’s hosting of the Brics summit and the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin attending.
Arbee told analysts and bankers at the Motus investor day last week that the Brics summit SA is due to host in August would be better off accommodated in China, saying SA’s perceived alignment with Russia was a problem...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Motus CEO Osman Arbee warns against SA’s ‘bad friendships’ in Russia storm
The group plans to lift its international profits amid tension over SA’s perceived alignment with Russia
Osman Arbee, CEO of automotive firm Motus, has raised concern about SA’s hosting of the Brics summit and the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin attending.
Arbee told analysts and bankers at the Motus investor day last week that the Brics summit SA is due to host in August would be better off accommodated in China, saying SA’s perceived alignment with Russia was a problem...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.