Companies / Property

Octodec withholds full-year guidance amid ‘uncertain political climate’

Property fund increases interim dividend after stronger results

BL Premium
16 May 2023 - 09:03 Nico Gous

Property fund Octodec Investments upped its interim dividend as it reported an increase in distributable income after tax, but decided against providing an outlook for the rest of its financial year because of “an uncertain political climate” and the struggling economy.

The company did not elaborate, but there is the national election next year and the rand hit record lows (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/markets/2023-05-12-rand-hits-worst-ever-level-against-dollar-over-sa-us-diplomatic-saga/) over the past week after the fallout from uncertainty regarding accusations that SA provided Russia with military weapons...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.