Property fund Octodec Investments upped its interim dividend as it reported an increase in distributable income after tax, but decided against providing an outlook for the rest of its financial year because of “an uncertain political climate” and the struggling economy.
The company did not elaborate, but there is the national election next year and the rand hit record lows (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/markets/2023-05-12-rand-hits-worst-ever-level-against-dollar-over-sa-us-diplomatic-saga/) over the past week after the fallout from uncertainty regarding accusations that SA provided Russia with military weapons...
Octodec withholds full-year guidance amid ‘uncertain political climate’
Property fund increases interim dividend after stronger results
