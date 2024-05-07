Amazon finally launches SA store

Amazon has officially launched its SA unit Amazon.co.za, the US e-commerce giant said on Tuesday.
Until now, South Africans had the ability to access and use the company’s main Amazon.com site, but consumers will now have the option of a localised experience and goods from SA merchants, meaning direct competition for the likes of Naspers-owned Takealot.
Available by either downloading the Amazon Shopping App or visiting amazon.co.za on desktop or mobile browsers, customers can now discover and shop from a selection of local and international brands across 20 different product categories.
“We are excited to launch Amazon.co.za, along with thousands of independent sellers in SA. We provide customers with great value, broad selection — including international and local products – and a convenient delivery experience,” said Robert Koen, MD of Sub-Saharan Africa, Amazon.
“From today, customers can count on Amazon.co.za for a stress-free shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery, access to 3,000 pickup points, 24/7 customer support, and easy returns. Customers will also enjoy free delivery on their first order”.
Online shopping growth
Jeff Bezos’ firm will pose the biggest threat to the dominance of SA’s largest e-commerce player, Takealot, and will challenge traditional retailers as more South Africans shop online.
The e-commerce giant had previously been expected to start operating in SA in 2023, but those plans were pushed out.
Data from World Wide Worx shows e-commerce in SA topped R55bn in 2022. The firm finds that after the pandemic, e-commerce has grown explosively in online grocery and clothing shopping — a big change from a time when products such as consumer electronics dominated the space.
Though growing, online retail is still seen as a small piece of the overall retail pie, estimated to be worth more than R1.3-trillion.
