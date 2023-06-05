Saudi Arabia pledged to cut output by a further 1-million bpd from July to counter macroeconomic headwinds that have depressed markets
Government urgently needs to take a principled stance before it causes irreparable damage to SA
‘I cannot understand how this order was granted’ — Judge
Workshop lined up on the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement for private sector
The transaction will see thousands of Absa employees become shareholders with previously disadvantaged staff eligible for a deal sweetener
The decline in May, the third consecutive one, was among the steepest since July 2021
Amid a rush to invest in ‘must-have’ private credit, industry insiders warn of potential pitfalls and defaults in the sector, signaling trouble ahead
The attack at a girls’ school in northern Afghanistan raises concerns about education access for girls in the war-torn country amid growing restrictions imposed by the Taliban
The sport is struggling in Wales too because it doesn’t understand the concept of less is more
Fast X: Part II will be the 11th film in the fast-car movie franchise
Paper and packaging group Mondi has withdrawn from the agreement to sell Mondi Syktyvkar to Augment Investments.
“This follows recent discussions with Augment on its lack of progress in gaining the necessary approvals to complete this transaction,” the company, valued at R149.5bn on JSE, said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Mondi withdraws from sale of Russian assets
The deal with Augment Investments for the sale of Mondi Syktyvkar has been terminated
Paper and packaging group Mondi has withdrawn from the agreement to sell Mondi Syktyvkar to Augment Investments.
“This follows recent discussions with Augment on its lack of progress in gaining the necessary approvals to complete this transaction,” the company, valued at R149.5bn on JSE, said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.