Mondi withdraws from sale of Russian assets

The deal with Augment Investments for the sale of Mondi Syktyvkar has been terminated

05 June 2023 - 11:16 Nico Gous

Paper and packaging group Mondi has withdrawn from the agreement to sell Mondi Syktyvkar to Augment Investments.

“This follows recent discussions with Augment on its lack of progress in gaining the necessary approvals to complete this transaction,” the company, valued at R149.5bn on JSE, said...

