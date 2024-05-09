BIG BUSINESS
Shareholders question JSE’s ‘team big business’ board
09 May 2024 - 05:00
Phuthuma Nhleko, chair of the JSE Ltd, the company that operates Africa’s largest stock exchange, says the company will take on board the criticism levelled at it over the composition of its board.
Some shareholders say the board is top heavy with “team big business” at the expense of retail investors...
