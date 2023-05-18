Companies / Financial Services

Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit warns supporting Russia is ‘dangerous’

Appearing to flout US sanctions not in the interests of the people of SA, says Du Toit

BL Premium
18 May 2023 - 05:00 Kabelo Khumalo

Hendrik du Toit, founder and CEO of SA’s biggest asset manager, Ninety One, has called out the government for its “dangerous” dalliance with Russia, saying the way Pretoria has handled the relationship is not in the national interest.

Ninety One, formerly Investec Asset Management, has about R3-trillion in assets under management...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.