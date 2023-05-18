Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit warns supporting Russia is ‘dangerous’

Telkom’s share price plunges as much as 16%, leading JSE losses, as the group expects profit to plunge at least 85%
Hendrik du Toit, founder and CEO of SA’s biggest asset manager, Ninety One, has called out the government for its “dangerous” dalliance with Russia, saying the way Pretoria has handled the relationship is not in the national interest.
Ninety One, formerly Investec Asset Management, has about R3-trillion in assets under management...
