Omnia warns of ‘unofficial’ sanctions should perceptions of aiding Russia linger

Chemicals, explosives and fertiliser group’s international expansion gathers pace

19 June 2023 - 09:13 Michelle Gumede and Nico Gous
UPDATED 19 June 2023 - 19:15

Chemicals, explosives and fertiliser group Omnia says as its bid to expand its international footprint gains traction that it is important SA is not perceived to be choosing a side in the Russia and Ukraine conflict as it could be dire for the country, resulting in “unofficial” sanctions against local companies.

“It’s very important that SA is a responsible global citizen, and from an SA perspective we understand the implications of choosing a side with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy told Business Day...

