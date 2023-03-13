Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
SA risks spiralling into a failed state, says MTN boss Ralph Mupita, becoming the latest high-profile business leader to express frustration about the stewardship of the economy, which is grappling with power outages, failing logistics infrastructure and corruption.
“I’m not saying we’re there [yet] but inaction could lead us there. Things we need to tackle: the energy crisis that we’re experiencing right now. Sustained stage 4 is going to inhibit growth in the country...
MTN CEO Ralph Mupita warns SA risks spiralling into a failed state
Mupita warns of three horsemen of the apocalypse: power outages, failing logistics infrastructure and corruption
