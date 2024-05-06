Shell to keep upstream operations in SA but quits forecourts
Multinational to get rid of business that houses 600 SA service stations
06 May 2024 - 23:04
British multinational oil and gas company Shell does not aim to exit SA but is disposing of its “noncore” retail business, which houses its service stations, as it turns its focus on its upstream operations, which are facing serious legal challenges from environmental groups.
Business Day understands that Shell’s top brass have informed mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe of its plans to sell its retail (downstream) business but to keep its upstream business...
