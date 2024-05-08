Robert Koen. MD of Sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Amazon’s strategy to win SA’s competitive e-commerce market takes centre stage in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Robert Koen, MD of Sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon.
The US e-commerce giant officially launched its SA unit, Amazon.co.za, this week.
Until now, South Africans had the ability to access and use the company’s main Amazon.com site, but consumers will now have the option of a localised experience and goods from SA merchants, meaning direct competition for the likes of Naspers-owned Takealot.
Koen says the company has put a lot of planning in place to have a smooth launch in country. This includes Amazon’s enticing more locals to its platform with a free delivery on the first purchase, followed by free delivery for subsequent orders above R500.
Join the discussion:
To get items to and from customers, Amazon has partnered with local courier operators DPD Laser and The Courier Guy. Customer support is provided via phone, email and live chat.
Topics of discussion include the following: Amazon’s value for customers and merchants by having a presence in SA; logistics and fulfilment; and assessment of competition.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Boss of Amazon.co.za outlines strategy to win SA e-commerce market
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Robert Koen, MD of Sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon
Amazon’s strategy to win SA’s competitive e-commerce market takes centre stage in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Robert Koen, MD of Sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon.
The US e-commerce giant officially launched its SA unit, Amazon.co.za, this week.
Until now, South Africans had the ability to access and use the company’s main Amazon.com site, but consumers will now have the option of a localised experience and goods from SA merchants, meaning direct competition for the likes of Naspers-owned Takealot.
Koen says the company has put a lot of planning in place to have a smooth launch in country. This includes Amazon’s enticing more locals to its platform with a free delivery on the first purchase, followed by free delivery for subsequent orders above R500.
Join the discussion:
To get items to and from customers, Amazon has partnered with local courier operators DPD Laser and The Courier Guy. Customer support is provided via phone, email and live chat.
Topics of discussion include the following: Amazon’s value for customers and merchants by having a presence in SA; logistics and fulfilment; and assessment of competition.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
PODCAST | Business intelligence growth, according to Intellinexus
Amazon to take fight to SA online retailers
PODCAST | The art of passive investing and ETFs in focus
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Amazon arrives — and it can afford to play the waiting game
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.