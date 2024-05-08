Companies / Retail & Consumer

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Boss of Amazon.co.za outlines strategy to win SA e-commerce market

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Robert Koen, MD of Sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon

08 May 2024 - 12:46
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Robert Koen. MD of Sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Robert Koen. MD of Sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Amazon’s strategy to win SA’s competitive e-commerce market takes centre stage in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Robert Koen, MD of Sub-Saharan Africa at Amazon.

The US e-commerce giant officially launched its SA unit, Amazon.co.za, this week.

Until now, South Africans had the ability to access and use the company’s main Amazon.com site, but consumers will now have the option of a localised experience and goods from SA merchants, meaning direct competition for the likes of Naspers-owned Takealot. 

Koen says the company has put a lot of planning in place to have a smooth launch in country. This includes Amazon’s enticing more locals to its platform with a free delivery on the first purchase, followed by free delivery for subsequent orders above R500.

Join the discussion: 

To get items to and from customers, Amazon has partnered with local courier operators DPD Laser and The Courier Guy. Customer support is provided via phone, email and live chat. 

Topics of discussion include the following: Amazon’s value for customers and merchants by having a presence in SA; logistics and fulfilment; and assessment of competition.

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | Business intelligence growth, according to Intellinexus

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Zimkhita Buwa, the new CEO at Intellinexus, and company founder Jacques du Preez
Companies
1 day ago

Amazon to take fight to SA online retailers

Jeff Bezos’ company poses the biggest threat to the dominance of SA’s largest e-commerce player
Companies
1 day ago

PODCAST | The art of passive investing and ETFs in focus

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Daniel dos Passos, senior portfolio manager at RMB Indexation
Companies
4 days ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Amazon arrives — and it can afford to play the waiting game

The local market appears to be a tough nut to crack, or at least to turn a profit in
Opinion
10 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Amazon to take fight to SA online retailers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Shell to keep upstream operations in SA but quits ...
Companies / Energy
3.
EXCLUSIVE: PIC open-minded on BHP-Anglo merger
Companies / Mining
4.
Coronation expects surprise performance by ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Attacq acquires rest of Mall of Africa for R1.07bn
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.