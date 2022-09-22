×

Blue Label surges after finalising Cell C’s recapitalisation

Deal includes a R1bn loan to the mobile operator and buying R2.4bn worth of prepaid airtime

22 September 2022 - 11:13 Mudiwa Gavaza

Shares in Blue Label Telecoms shot up as much as 5% on Thursday after the mobile commerce group said it has finalised the long-awaited recapitalisation of Cell C. 

The group's share price surged more than 5% in morning trade, but later pared gains to end the day 2.88% firmer at R6.43. It is up more than 26% so far this year...

