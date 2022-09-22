All share index loses 1.41%, mostly due to mega-cap industrial shares like Richemont and Naspers dropping 3.56% and 4.47%, respectively
Caution is needed as currencies of developing countries such as SA’s are vulnerable in the volatile global environment
The apex court said Holomisa and the UDM did not provide ‘any shred of evidence’ of misconduct and corruption by the respondents
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
As part of the transition a new entity will be created called RMI TreasuryCo., which will house all of the group’s unregulated assets
Economists say weak rand and acceleration in negotiated pay rises concern MPC greatly
Bedevilled by poor rail services and sporadic power supply, Madisa says the group is undeterred and looking for new opportunities
Households face a winter energy crunch and further acceleration of inflation
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
The howling V8 is gone, replaced by a four-cylinder hybrid drive system that takes output to a mighty 500kW
Shares in Blue Label Telecoms shot up as much as 5% on Thursday after the mobile commerce group said it has finalised the long-awaited recapitalisation of Cell C.
The group's share price surged more than 5% in morning trade, but later pared gains to end the day 2.88% firmer at R6.43. It is up more than 26% so far this year...
Blue Label surges after finalising Cell C’s recapitalisation
Deal includes a R1bn loan to the mobile operator and buying R2.4bn worth of prepaid airtime
