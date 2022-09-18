MTN building private networks for firms in mining, ports industries

Analysts hold out for reprieve from the Financial Action Task Force, pointing to good efforts so far to comply with rules
MTN SA is building private networks for big companies in the mining and ports industries to offer dedicated capacity and guaranteed coverage as it ramps up its superfast 5G network rollout.
The licensing of the radio frequency spectrum is making it increasingly possible for mobile network operators to build private networks to boost communication for companies that require high-volume data transmission. ..
