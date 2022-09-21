Stage 5 and 6 load-shedding saps mobile operators

Investors are also bracing for an aggressive hike by the Reserve Bank after its MPC meeting on Thursday
We all stand to lose if the government tightens immigration laws — including those of us able to afford shopping from the comfort of home
The RAF is contemplating retrenching about 400 workers out of a staff complement of 3,000, according to Numsa.
The former president has criticised the political leadership for many issues, including the energy crisis
Barrick CEO Mark Bristow tells Denver Gold Forum that world at ‘inflection point’ amid uncertainty
Global increases by central banks, persistent rand weakness and high domestic wage demands are likely to keep the Reserve Bank hawkish
Officials expect the benchmark rate to rise to 4.4% by year end and 4.6% during 2023
Terrence Mashego ruled out of Bafana’s two friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana due to injury
The Automobile Association calls on new duties on imported Chinese tyres to be reversed
Mobile phone operators say the latest spate of rolling blackouts has compromised their ability to keep networks up and running at 100%, requiring more capital and resources to remain operational.
While customers have in previous years grown used to deteriorating cellphone reception during power outages, operators have been working to maintain connectivity. Operators have realised the opportunity that comes from load-shedding, as it usually means those who have fibre or other fixed connectivity turn to mobile data services during power disruptions...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Stage 5 and 6 load-shedding saps mobile operators
Costs of maintaining coverage soar as more fuel and batteries are needed
Mobile phone operators say the latest spate of rolling blackouts has compromised their ability to keep networks up and running at 100%, requiring more capital and resources to remain operational.
While customers have in previous years grown used to deteriorating cellphone reception during power outages, operators have been working to maintain connectivity. Operators have realised the opportunity that comes from load-shedding, as it usually means those who have fibre or other fixed connectivity turn to mobile data services during power disruptions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.