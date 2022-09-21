×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Stage 5 and 6 load-shedding saps mobile operators

Costs of maintaining coverage soar as more fuel and batteries are needed

BL Premium
21 September 2022 - 19:53 Mudiwa Gavaza

Mobile phone operators say the latest spate of rolling blackouts has compromised their ability to keep networks up and running at 100%, requiring more capital and resources to remain operational.

While customers have in previous years grown used to deteriorating cellphone reception during power outages, operators have been working to maintain connectivity. Operators have realised the opportunity that comes from load-shedding, as it usually means those who have fibre or other fixed connectivity turn to mobile data services during power disruptions...

