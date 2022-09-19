×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Icasa extends feedback deadline for spectrum auction plan

19 September 2022 - 18:50 Mudiwa Gavaza

SA’s telecom regulator has extended its deadline for feedback on a plan to issue new radio frequency spectrum after requests to do so from industry players. 

On Monday, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said it had extended the deadline from September 19 to September 30...

