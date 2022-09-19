Icasa extends feedback deadline for spectrum auction plan

Investors investors will be also be watching out for the Fed’s forecasts, which cuold put its funds rate at 4%-4.25% by the year end and even higher in 2023
Voters have a right to know what differences are keeping them apart
Government sees move as an attempt to create parallel structures, adding that approval would be unconstitutional
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
The telecom regulator says the change is in response to requests from some stakeholders
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Momentum Investments economist by Sanisha Packirisamy
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Charges against the former prime minister remain but will now be tried in a court with relevant jurisdiction
All four teams could finish on 14 points after the weekend’s final round of fixtures
The latest model offers plenty of practicality, including a spacious boot, LED headlights and taillights, and chrome finishes on the window strips and door handles
SA’s telecom regulator has extended its deadline for feedback on a plan to issue new radio frequency spectrum after requests to do so from industry players.
On Monday, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said it had extended the deadline from September 19 to September 30...
