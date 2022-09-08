A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
The recent AGMs of both investment groups were testy affairs; if only they had more cash to play with
Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months
The fly-by-night developers with grandiose plans to build multimillion-rand penthouses have come and gone, but affordable work, live and play precincts are thriving in downtown Joburg
After apparently turning a corner in Sydney, the Boks need to be aware of a speed bump ahead in Buenos Aires
The much-predicted consolidation in SA’s telecom world is finally here. But perhaps the most surprising part of it is that anyone with ambitions of making their presence felt is aiming to do so by making a grab at SA’s oldest and least sexy network operator: Telkom.
This is a company that traces its history all the way back to 1898, when the first public telephones were introduced in Kimberley. Incorporated in 1991, it is still effectively 54% controlled by the government. ..
Telkom: the belle of the fibre ball
As SA’s telecom operators look to the future, Telkom has emerged as a favoured dance partner. MTN, Rain and Toto Consortium are lining up as suitors. But what do they see in the once dowdy state-owned operator?
