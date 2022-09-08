×

Features / Cover Story

Telkom: the belle of the fibre ball

As SA’s telecom operators look to the future, Telkom has emerged as a favoured dance partner. MTN, Rain and Toto Consortium are lining up as suitors. But what do they see in the once dowdy state-owned operator?

08 September 2022 - 05:00 Mudiwa Gavaza

The much-predicted consolidation in SA’s telecom world is finally here. But perhaps the most surprising part of it is that anyone with ambitions of making their presence felt is aiming to do so by making a grab at SA’s oldest and least sexy network operator: Telkom.

This is a company that traces its history all the way back to 1898, when the first public telephones were introduced in Kimberley. Incorporated in 1991, it is still effectively 54% controlled by the government. ..

