Capitec clients join the surge to Shein
Bank’s results show the Chinese fashion retailer and Takealot lead the e-commerce stakes
25 April 2024 - 05:00
SA’s biggest bank by customer numbers, Capitec, says more of its customers are buying their clothes with Chinese fashion retail giant Shein, underlining the retailer’s capacity to steal market share from domestic players.
The February year end results presentation of Capitec, which has 22-million customers, or a third of SA’s population, shows that Shein was the preferred online retailer in the year under review...
