Randery outlines AWS’s investment in SA. The company has committed to spend R30bn in SA by 2029, which would bring its total investment locally to R44bn.
She also discusses how skills development in AI is addressing the skills gap in organisations of all sizes. In addition, she talks about how Amazon plans to ensure inclusivity and accessibility to AI skills training, particularly in regions with varying levels of technological infrastructure and educational resources.
Topics of discussion include: AWS’s investment in SA; the skills needed to make the most of AI in the region; ways in which AI is changing business operations; and how local companies are responding to the technology.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | AI for a competitive advantage, according to Amazon Web Services
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tanuja Randery, vice-president and MD of AWS for Europe, Middle East and Africa
Artificial intelligence (AI) and skills to capitalise on the trend are the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tanuja Randery, vice-president and MD of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Listen to the conversation:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Randery outlines AWS’s investment in SA. The company has committed to spend R30bn in SA by 2029, which would bring its total investment locally to R44bn.
She also discusses how skills development in AI is addressing the skills gap in organisations of all sizes. In addition, she talks about how Amazon plans to ensure inclusivity and accessibility to AI skills training, particularly in regions with varying levels of technological infrastructure and educational resources.
Topics of discussion include: AWS’s investment in SA; the skills needed to make the most of AI in the region; ways in which AI is changing business operations; and how local companies are responding to the technology.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
PODCAST | PSG Insure discusses SA’s insurance market
PODCAST | Interest rates unchanged, experts weigh in
PODCAST | The impact of data sovereignty on Africa’s economy
PODCAST | Andile Ngcaba on how to grow Africa’s tech ecosystem
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.