Kore Potash to list on A2X
The company’s shares will commence trading on May 14
07 May 2024 - 08:32
Kore Potash, the Australian company listed in SA, Australia and on London’s Alternative Investment Market, is to have a secondary listing on the A2X exchange.
The potash development company with 97% ownership of the Kola and DX Potash Projects in the Sintoukola Basin, located in the Republic of Congo, will begin trading on A2X on May 14, it said in a statement on Tuesday...
