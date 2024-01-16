Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Is Amazon on the verge of disrupting local e-commerce?

Business Day TV talks to Mudiwa Gavaza

16 January 2024 - 14:58
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8 2018. Picture: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL.
Amazon is set to launch its SA store in 2024, which could pose a threat to local e-commerce players, such as Takealot, and also up the ante for traditional retailers who are just making inroads into the online shopping market in the country. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza for more detail.

