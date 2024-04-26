Standard Bank sees online fashion sales surge
Sales have surged almost 80% over the past three years as South Africans embrace e-commerce
26 April 2024 - 05:00
Standard Bank says online fashion sales have surged almost 80% over the past three years, with 2024 on track to outpace the activity of previous years.
As is the case in many parts of the world, SA consumers remain under pressure in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to a steep rise in inflation and the consequent sharp increase in interest rates. Still, the economy has experienced huge growth in e-commerce...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.