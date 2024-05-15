Companies / Transport & Tourism

Qatar Airways eyes Southern Africa

Doha-based airline in final stage of an equity investment and will announce a deal within two to three weeks, says CEO

15 May 2024 - 19:13
by Reuters
Picture: 123RF
Seoul — Qatar Airways will soon announce an investment in an airline in Southern Africa, its CEO said on Wednesday, part of the Gulf carrier’s drive to expand its network in Africa.

“We are at the final stage of an equity investment in an airline in the southern part of Africa,” Badr Mohammed Al Meer said on a panel at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, saying the deal could be announced in the next two to three weeks.

Meer, who became CEO in November, said the southern part of Africa was a gap in Qatar Airways’ network coverage on the continent.

He said that Qatar Airways wanted to expand the fleets of its partner airlines in Africa to improve connectivity.

Qatar Airways in 2019 took a 60% stake in a new $1.3bn international airport being built in Rwanda and has code share agreements with several airlines in Africa including Rwandair.

Rwandair CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo, speaking in Doha, said the airport could be incorporated in about 2027-28.

Reuters

Kenya Airways makes first operating profit since 2017

The airline is well on its way to recovery, CEO Allan Kilavuka says after 2018 insolvency due to expansion drive
Companies
1 month ago

SAA’s R3bn deal with Takatso falls apart

Termination of the sale to equity partner is a blow to Ramaphosa’s privatisation drive
Companies
2 months ago

No fatal aviation losses for Africa in 2023, industry report shows

The all-accident rate on the continent improved from 10.88 per million sectors in 2022 to 6.38 in 2023
National
2 months ago

Qatar Airways CEO Al Baker to retire after 27 years at helm

Outspoken Akbar Al Baker helped shift global aviation towards the Gulf
Companies
6 months ago
