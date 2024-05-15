Seoul — Qatar Airways will soon announce an investment in an airline in Southern Africa, its CEO said on Wednesday, part of the Gulf carrier’s drive to expand its network in Africa.
“We are at the final stage of an equity investment in an airline in the southern part of Africa,” Badr Mohammed Al Meer said on a panel at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, saying the deal could be announced in the next two to three weeks.
Meer, who became CEO in November, said the southern part of Africa was a gap in Qatar Airways’ network coverage on the continent.
He said that Qatar Airways wanted to expand the fleets of its partner airlines in Africa to improve connectivity.
Qatar Airways in 2019 took a 60% stake in a new $1.3bn international airport being built in Rwanda and has code share agreements with several airlines in Africa including Rwandair.
Rwandair CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo, speaking in Doha, said the airport could be incorporated in about 2027-28.
Qatar Airways eyes Southern Africa
Doha-based airline in final stage of an equity investment and will announce a deal within two to three weeks, says CEO
