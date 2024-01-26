Mamongae Mahlare appointed group executive chair at Takealot
The leadership change sees the elevation of Frederik Zietsman to Takealot group CEO from his role as CEO of takealot.com
26 January 2024 - 14:46
Takealot Group has announced that Mamongae Mahlare will step down from her role as group CEO of the Naspers e-commerce company to become its executive chair with effect from February 1.
Founded in 2011 and owned by Naspers, Takealot — made up of takealot.com, fashion outfit Superbalist and food delivery business Mr D Food — is the largest e-commerce business in SA. It accounts for about 2% of the overall retail market, which is dominated by brick-and-mortar outlets such as Shoprite and Mr Price...
