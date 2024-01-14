RETAILING
How Amazon is on the verge of disrupting local e-commerce
The e-commerce giant will not only be fighting Takealot, but also China’s Shein, which has made inroads in the domestic market
14 January 2024 - 17:34
Amazon’s much-anticipated entry into SA this year is expected to disrupt the dominance of Naspers-owned Takealot, the logistics infrastructure of which has been at a big competitive advantage.
Despite Amazon’s deep pockets, rival Shein has already made inroads. How could this cocktail affect the dynamics in the market?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.