Spar operating profit plunges
The botched software roll out of its SAP system in KwaZulu-Natal hurt the wholesaler
30 November 2023 - 09:38
Wholesale Spar’s operating profit plunged 47% as it lost sales due to its botched software roll out in KwaZulu-Natal and reported lower volumes of goods sold in SA.
The company made an operating profit of R1.8bn, down from R3.4bn in the previous year, as it sold fewer items to retailers in its biggest province due to problems with its software, resulting in store owners having to buy directly from suppliers...
