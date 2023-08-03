ANN CROTTY: Double task for new Spar boss Angelo Swartz
Swartz must perform an impossible balancing act as CEO and chair of the guild
03 August 2023 - 05:00
Mike Bosman has brought much-needed energy to the Spar Group in the comparatively brief seven months since he was appointed executive chair last January. In that time he has managed to calm many of the explosive situations scattered across the group, any one of which could have crippled Spar’s prospects of reclaiming its place as a vibrant operator in the local grocery industry.
Significantly, given the latest appointments, most of those troubling situations related to tensions between Spar and its independent retailers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.