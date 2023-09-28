Relief rally after Spar opts to quit costly Polish venture
Virus lockdowns and tech woes add pressure, costing wholesaler billions in lost sales
28 September 2023 - 10:35
UPDATED 28 September 2023 - 22:54
Spar’s share price rallied on Thursday after the group said it will pull the plug on its unprofitable investment in Poland.
The stock ended the trading session 11.25% higher at R113.03, its biggest one-day gain since November 2020...
