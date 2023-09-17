Spar technology chief quits after hitch in R1.8bn SAP rollout
Mark Huxtable is said to be leaving for personal reasons and will make his exit from the Durban-based company at the end of the month
17 September 2023 - 19:23
Spar Group technology chief Mark Huxtable has resigned from the food and liquor retailer, not long after a rocky implementation of a R1.8bn software system.
Earlier this year, the grocer withheld paying a dividend as it struggles with lower sales and challenges in implementing SAP software in SA, among a host of difficulties. ..
