Companies / Mining

US’s Livent starts Australian campaign for $10.6bn Arcadium Lithium merger

Livent CEO Paul Graves will take the top job at the newly minted Arcadium Lithium if Allkem shareholders approve the deal on December 19

12 November 2023 - 16:38
by Scott Murdoch and Melanie Burton
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lithium ore falls onto a stockpile. Picture: CARLA GOTTGENS/BLOOMBERG
Lithium ore falls onto a stockpile. Picture: CARLA GOTTGENS/BLOOMBERG

Sydney/Melbourne  — US lithium major Livent will start meeting Allkem Australian investors from Monday ahead of a vote in December to approve a $10.6bn merger that would form the world’s third-largest producer amid weakening demand and prices for lithium.

Livent CEO Paul Graves will take the top job at the newly minted Arcadium Lithium, if Allkem shareholders vote for the deal on December 19. The transaction has been recommended by independent experts in a report compiled by financial advisers Kroll.

Merging the two companies would create the world’s third-largest lithium producer by volume with assets spanning Australia, Canada and Argentina. US-based Albemarle Corp and Chile’s SQM are the top two producers.

Graves has said that one of his first priorities would be expanding Arcadium’s footprint in Western Australia’s world-class lithium districts.

Buyout activity in Australia, the world’s major lithium supplier, has been frenzied this year with at least two potential deals by global chemicals firms thwarted as mining magnate-led companies muscled in by amassing blocking stakes.

Albemarle ditched its $4.3bn deal for Liontown Resources after Hancock Prospecting popped up on Liontown’s register with a near 20% shareholding and emphasised its ability to execute the project as a partner.

“The starting point is, we know that there are world-class assets in Western Australia, so if you want to be owning and operating the best asset you have to be working over here,” Graves said.

But for Arcadium there would be no obvious reason to work with a partner given it already has the capital and skills it needs to develop projects.

“Maybe for some people it does make sense to have an experienced Australian miner as a partner. That won’t be the case for Arcadium.”

Under the deal, Allkem shareholders will get one share in the combined entity for each of their shares and the company will ultimately own 56% of the new firm.

Livent shareholders will get 2.406 shares in the new firm, which will be called Arcadium Lithium, for each existing share.

The world’s largest lithium producers, including Livent, have said they remain bullish on long-term demand despite recent price drops led by fears that electric vehicle adoption is slowing.

Livent Corp posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit two weeks ago and cut its annual revenue and earnings forecast, blaming expansion delays in Argentina.

The companies have estimated the deal would create pretax operating cost synergies of roughly $125m per annum by 2027.

“Allkem and Livent ... have operating and development assets that are in relatively close proximity in Argentina and Canada, creating opportunities for shared infrastructure, co-ordinated operations and more efficient logistics,” the Kroll report said.

“Such proximity can lead to more efficient resource utilisation, cost savings and capital expenditure savings, creating a particular set of synergies that are not as readily achievable when assets are geographically dispersed.”

Livent was formed in 2018 when FMC Corp spun off its lithium division. Allkem was formed in 2021 by the combination of Galaxy Resources and Orocobre. 

Reuters

SA’s annual mining output slips almost 2% in September

Mining output dropped a modest 0.3% month on month, after rising 1.2% in August
Economy
3 days ago

Implats to shed workers as metal prices plunge

Implats to shed workers as falling metal prices strain its cash flows.
Companies
5 days ago

Namibia breaks ground on Africa’s first green iron facility

Namibia has started construction of Africa’s first decarbonised iron plant that will be powered by green hydrogen.
Companies
5 days ago

World Bank downbeat on coal prices, but bullish over gold

The institution expects the value of coal to fall more than a quarter in 2024 as demand wanes in favour of renewable energy
Companies
9 hours ago

China’s Jiangxi Copper lifts its stake in First Quantum

Canadian miner's shares have been under intense pressure since Panama moved to revoke its lucrative contract there
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
SA banking bodies partner with Hawks to fight ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Old Mutual won’t endorse Sasol’s climate-change ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Johann Rupert: Chinese will keep spending — they ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Delivery wars: Pick n Pay offers refund if ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
SA’s first proptech fund attracts more than R200m
Companies / Property

Related Articles

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Mining industry’s short-termism will restrict growth

Opinion / Columnists

Sibanye bets on 130-year-old Australian copper mine

Companies / Mining

CLYDE RUSSELL: Energy and China — mining’s dual challenge

Opinion

Beijing’s graphite export bars will hit makers of EV battery components

World

Infrastructure key to Namibia’s battery metal ambitions, miners say

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.