SA’s annual mining output slips almost 2% in September
Mining output dropped a modest 0.3% month on month, after rising 1.2% in August
09 November 2023 - 13:13
SA’s mining output declined nearly 2% in September year on year, suggesting a tepid demand for commodities but also lingering bottlenecks on the country’s railway network that holds back miners from delivering goods to the market efficiently.
Mining production fell 1.9% in September, compared with the same period a year ago, Statistics SA said in a statement on Thursday. In August, mining production fell 2% year on year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.