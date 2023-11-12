Old Mutual won’t endorse Sasol’s climate-change report at AGM
Chemicals and energy group faces mounting criticism of its perceived lack of clarity on greenhouse gas emissions
12 November 2023 - 16:24
Chemicals and energy company Sasol faces further shareholder pushback on its climate change commitments and slow progress in achieving emissions-reduction targets.
In a letter to investors on Friday, the financial services giant — which holds a 3% stake in the company — made clear its intentions not to support three nonbinding advisory resolutions that will be put to shareholders at Sasol’s AGM on Friday because of how they relate to Sasol’s climate commitments...
