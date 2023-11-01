Sibanye bets on 130-year-old Australian copper mine
Mt Lyell option is taken while the miner’s chances of buying the Mopani copper mine in Zambia dwindle
01 November 2023 - 18:35
Sibanye-Stillwater is forging ahead with its feasibility study on the idle Mt Lyell copper mine in Australia after exercising an option to buy the asset for $10m, as its plans to acquire Zambia’s Mopani Copper Mine come under pressure from deep-pocketed Emirati suitors.
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman, who is renowned for his deal-making skill, said the group will review its options upon completion of the feasibility study...
