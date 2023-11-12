World Bank downbeat on coal prices, but bullish over gold
The institution expects the value of coal to fall more than a quarter in 2024 as demand wanes in favour of renewable energy
12 November 2023 - 16:16
SA’s coal mining houses, already battling dwindling export volumes due to the country’s inefficient rail and port system, are in for a torrid 2024, with the World Bank expecting the price of the commodity to fall more than a quarter as demand wanes in favour of renewable energy.
The Washington-based lender said in its commodity markets outlook coal is increasingly being squeezed out of the power sector, partly due to the rapid growth of renewable energy generation and natural gas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.