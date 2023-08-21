Transnet rail constraints force Thungela to cut coal output
CEO July Ndlovu says it may consider a further review of ‘the size and shape’ of its mining operations
21 August 2023 - 08:50
UPDATED 21 August 2023 - 23:10
Thermal coal miner Thungela Resources has “resized” its mining portfolio in the face of rail constraints, reducing the number of underground sections mined to curb production capacity by about 2.2-million tonnes run-of-mine (about 8% of total run-of-mine) a year.
CEO July Ndlovu said on Monday that depending on the “trajectory of Transnet [rail] improvement or worsening” and the movement of coal prices, it might consider a further review of “the size and shape” of its mining operations...
