Companies / Mining

JSE-listed miners take hit amid global growth jitters

Counters such as Amplats and Implats lost almost a fifth of their market value last week

25 June 2023 - 17:19 Andries Mahlangu

JSE-listed resource shares came under pressure last week after market perceptions of the global growth outlook deteriorated and undermined commodity prices.

The broad sell-off in commodity markets reverberated across the JSE, with the all share index slumping 5% in five days as counters such as Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and Impala Platinum (Implats) lost almost a fifth of their market value. ..

