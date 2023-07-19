Transnet woes derail coal exporters’ chances
As big miners ditch the fossil fuel, there is a gap to raise shipments, but freight rail services are deteriorating
Global seaborne coal exports are expected to fall about 20% by the end of the decade. With big miners leaving fossil fuel behind, SA exporters see an opportunity to increase shipments. But to achieve this, Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) must first arrest the deterioration of its heavy haul freight rail services.
It would not be wrong to say that Thungela is doubling down on coal, but it would be more correct to say that the coal exporter is “doubling down on reality and facts”. According to the coal miner’s CEO, July Ndlovu, despite what you might hear in the “obituaries of coal”, the reality in the markets they supply, such as India, Asia and Southeast Asia, are very different. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now